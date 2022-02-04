Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 83.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PINS. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their target price on Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.70.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $24.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 61,082 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $2,197,119.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $5,005,405.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 507,727 shares of company stock worth $18,174,691. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 50.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 94.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.