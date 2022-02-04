Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Cut to $46.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price lowered by analysts at Bank of America from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 87.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Pinterest from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.70.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $24.51 on Friday. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average of $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $1,707,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 507,727 shares of company stock valued at $18,174,691. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Pinterest by 242.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 50.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 94.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

