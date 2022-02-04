Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Lowered to $46.00 at Piper Sandler

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 80.60% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.29.

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.47. The stock had a trading volume of 676,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,669,949. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 52.26, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $1,707,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 61,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $2,197,119.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 507,727 shares of company stock worth $18,174,691 over the last 90 days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,694,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 29,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Pinterest by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 466,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,940,000 after purchasing an additional 76,053 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Pinterest by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 658,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,948,000 after purchasing an additional 19,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

