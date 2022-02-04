Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $24.51, but opened at $28.00. Pinterest shares last traded at $26.23, with a volume of 266,450 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PINS. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $5,005,405.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $1,707,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 507,727 shares of company stock valued at $18,174,691 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 513,820.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 725,001,279 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,899,000 after acquiring an additional 27,066,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,181,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,673 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,744,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509,012 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 25,358,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,413 shares during the period.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.26, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.