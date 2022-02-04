Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has increased its dividend by 9.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE PHD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.56. 20,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,289. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $12.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 25,679 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

