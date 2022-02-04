Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PHT)

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.
Pioneer High Income Fund has raised its dividend by 1.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of Pioneer High Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $8.77. 57,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,549. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $11.22.
About Pioneer High Income Fund
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.
