Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 11.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
MAV stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.73. 45,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,657. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $12.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.84.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.
Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.