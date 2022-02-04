Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years.
NYSE MHI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 123,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,029. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average of $12.31. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $13.21.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.
