Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AbbVie in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.31 EPS.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.31.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $140.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a market cap of $248.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $102.05 and a 12 month high of $141.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,520 shares of company stock worth $53,760,372 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

