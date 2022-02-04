Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of loanDepot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for loanDepot’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

LDI has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered shares of loanDepot to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of loanDepot to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, loanDepot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.81.

Shares of LDI stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average is $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. loanDepot has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $705.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.87 million. loanDepot had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of loanDepot by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 30,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of loanDepot by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of loanDepot by 430.0% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 446,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 361,960 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 182,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $1,271,407.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

