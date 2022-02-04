Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Meridian in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meridian’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Get Meridian alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of MRBK opened at $37.66 on Friday. Meridian has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.53. The company has a market cap of $232.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.27. Meridian had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 23.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Meridian during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Meridian by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Meridian’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.