Piper Sandler Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $3,900.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,191.56.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $311.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,088.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,737. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,268.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3,364.84. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,707.04 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.28, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 41.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,855,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.0% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,942,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.4% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 35.3% during the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,603,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

