Piper Sandler Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of AGNC Investment in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AGNC Investment’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $14.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.80. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $18.84.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 77,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 419,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 154,059 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $2,922,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 48.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 121.01%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

