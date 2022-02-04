Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Price Target Increased to C$6.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BKBEF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.90.

OTCMKTS BKBEF remained flat at $$3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. 6,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,217. Pipestone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.42.

Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which focuses on developing its condensate assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta. The company was founded on January 4, 2019 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

