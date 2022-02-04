Pizza (PIZZA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $93.00

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $557,767.68 and approximately $93.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pizza coin can currently be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pizza has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.

About Pizza

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

