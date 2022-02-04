PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,951 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.16% of PJT Partners worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 76,899.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 639,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,620,000 after purchasing an additional 639,034 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 987,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,493,000 after buying an additional 94,646 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in PJT Partners by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 81,495 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 280,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,045,000 after acquiring an additional 71,748 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in PJT Partners by 61.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 156,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after acquiring an additional 59,588 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

NYSE PJT opened at $63.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.92. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $89.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.33.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.20). PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PJT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.