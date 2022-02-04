PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for PJT Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.08. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.20). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PJT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $63.44 on Friday. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $89.50. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 3.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.54%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.