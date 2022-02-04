Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.08.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen raised Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $14,410,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 14.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLNT opened at $85.56 on Friday. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $67.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.77 and a 200-day moving average of $82.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 152.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

