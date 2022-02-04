Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG) shares rose 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 120,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 136,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.11.
Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.48 million for the quarter. Planet Green had a negative net margin of 42.53% and a negative return on equity of 39.45%.
Planet Green Company Profile (NYSE:PLAG)
Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, manufactures, and distributes Cyan brick, black, and green tea in China. It also engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of chemical products, including formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, methylal, ethanol fuel, fuel additives, and clean fuel.
Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Planet Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.