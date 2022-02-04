Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG) shares rose 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 120,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 136,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Get Planet Green alerts:

Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.48 million for the quarter. Planet Green had a negative net margin of 42.53% and a negative return on equity of 39.45%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Planet Green stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG) by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.62% of Planet Green worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Planet Green Company Profile (NYSE:PLAG)

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, manufactures, and distributes Cyan brick, black, and green tea in China. It also engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of chemical products, including formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, methylal, ethanol fuel, fuel additives, and clean fuel.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.