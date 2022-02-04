Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) will report ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.06). Playa Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 93.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $151.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.35.

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.57. 417,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,858. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average is $7.60. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.64.

In related news, CIO Fernando Mulet sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $60,588.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard B. Fried sold 8,352,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $67,822,730.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 544,251 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,538 and have sold 8,555,559 shares valued at $69,387,363. 6.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,227,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $667,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 139,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 87,169 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,194,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,302,000 after buying an additional 1,429,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

