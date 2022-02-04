PlayDapp Price Reaches $0.93 (PLA)

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One PlayDapp coin can currently be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00002472 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayDapp has a market cap of $281.43 million and $24.52 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PlayDapp has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PlayDapp alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00043141 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00114336 BTC.

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp (CRYPTO:PLA) is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 302,211,852 coins. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup . The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames . PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

PlayDapp Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayDapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayDapp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.