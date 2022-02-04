PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.48

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.48 and last traded at $14.71, with a volume of 2416 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.

PMVP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.95.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $253,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

