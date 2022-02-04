Polis Price Down 12.2% Over Last Week (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Polis has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and $30,515.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000717 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Polis has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00009587 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00058318 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005859 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 371.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.58 or 0.00325604 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 463.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.