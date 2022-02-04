Pollen Street Secured Lending Plc (PSSL.L) (LON:PSSL) Trading 0.2% Higher

Pollen Street Secured Lending Plc (PSSL.L) (LON:PSSL)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 862 ($11.59) and last traded at GBX 862 ($11.59). 3,109 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 195,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 860 ($11.56).

The stock has a market cap of £637.95 million and a PE ratio of 17.04. The company has a current ratio of 70.15, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 862 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 861.99.

Pollen Street Secured Lending Plc (PSSL.L) Company Profile (LON:PSSL)

P2P Global Investments PLC is a closed ended mutual fund launched and managed by Marshall Wace LLP. It is Co-managed by MW Eaglewood Europe LLP. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in consumer loans, SME loans, advances against corporate trade receivables and/or purchases of corporate trade receivables.

