Polychain Monsters Price Tops $5.57 (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 4th. Polychain Monsters has a market cap of $19.00 million and $2.82 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded up 34.9% against the dollar. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.57 or 0.00013835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00042149 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00109925 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Coin Profile

Polychain Monsters (PMON) is a coin. Its launch date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polychain Monsters should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polychain Monsters using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

