Polymath Hits Market Cap of $422.63 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One Polymath coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001135 BTC on major exchanges. Polymath has a total market cap of $422.63 million and $28.71 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 22% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.56 or 0.00293286 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00012427 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001902 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,550,830 coins. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

