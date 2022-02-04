Poolz Finance Reaches Market Cap of $16.32 Million (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $5.33 or 0.00012827 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $16.32 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00053056 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.95 or 0.07246947 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00054814 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,468.58 or 0.99842463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00053405 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006619 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,063,639 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

