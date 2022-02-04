Portofino Resources (CVE:POR) Shares Up 4.2%

Portofino Resources Inc. (CVE:POR)’s stock price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 30,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 135,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.29 million and a P/E ratio of -4.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11.

Portofino Resources Company Profile (CVE:POR)

Portofino Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interests in the Sapawe West property that comprises 3 claims totaling 1,147 hectares located in the Schwenger and McCaul Townships, Ontario; the Gold Creek property comprising 5 mining claims containing 197 contiguous cell units covering an area of approximately 4,036 hectares located primarily in the Duckworth Township, Ontario; and the Melema West gold property covering an area of 869 hectares located to the northeast of the town of Atikokan, Ontario.

