Post (NYSE:POST) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Post (NYSE:POST) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.
Shares of POST stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.75. 32,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,574. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.37. Post has a 1-year low of $93.81 and a 1-year high of $118.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 0.76.
In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.64 per share, for a total transaction of $207,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.
About Post
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.
