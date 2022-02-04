Post (NYSE:POST) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Post (NYSE:POST) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

Shares of POST stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.75. 32,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,574. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.37. Post has a 1-year low of $93.81 and a 1-year high of $118.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Post alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.64 per share, for a total transaction of $207,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Post stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 592.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Post worth $33,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.