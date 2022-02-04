Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Balu Balakrishnan Sells 2,644 Shares

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,644 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $212,154.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Balu Balakrishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Power Integrations alerts:

On Monday, November 22nd, Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $819,750.00.

Shares of POWI traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.11. 887,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,757. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $110.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.46.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.21. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on POWI shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the second quarter worth $283,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Power Integrations by 5.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Power Integrations by 20.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 8.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.