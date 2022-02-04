Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sells $88,808.08 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $88,808.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Power Integrations stock traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.11. The company had a trading volume of 887,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,757. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.46.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.21. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,655,000 after acquiring an additional 29,705 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at $548,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at $4,427,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 16,698 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.