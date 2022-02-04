Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Clifford Walker Sells 638 Shares

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Clifford Walker sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $50,969.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of POWI traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.11. The stock had a trading volume of 887,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,757. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $110.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.63 and its 200 day moving average is $95.46.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.21. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on POWI. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Power Integrations by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

