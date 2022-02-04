PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Stock Price Up 4.1%

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE) shares rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.90 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.85 ($0.05). Approximately 6,219,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 9,445,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.70 ($0.05).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.22. The company has a current ratio of 19.92, a quick ratio of 18.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £152.09 million and a PE ratio of -9.63.

PowerHouse Energy Group Company Profile (LON:PHE)

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc designs, delivers, and licenses plastic regeneration processes to generate hydrogen and electrical energy systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Distributed Modular Generation (DMG) technology, a proprietary design which converts calorific waste streams into synthetic gas.

