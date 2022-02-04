PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,418.20

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,418.20 ($19.07) and traded as high as GBX 1,436.88 ($19.32). PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 1,380 ($18.55), with a volume of 46,719 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($23.19) target price on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a report on Monday, January 17th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,398.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,418.20. The stock has a market cap of £587.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Croatia, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

