PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) PT Raised to C$22.00 at National Bank Financial

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.13.

OTCMKTS:PREKF traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $13.34. 3,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,527. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

