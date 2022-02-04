Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Sets New 1-Year High at $81.66

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $81.66 and last traded at $81.31, with a volume of 696 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.03.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens raised Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Preferred Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.17 and a 200 day moving average of $67.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 43.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 55.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 30.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after buying an additional 37,799 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 72.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 39,522 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 878,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,558,000 after buying an additional 25,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,615,000 after buying an additional 21,243 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

