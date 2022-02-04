Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 123.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,730 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.14% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 29.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $233,000.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $61.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.60. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.32 and a 1 year high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

