Primas Trading Up 1.3% This Week (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 4th. During the last seven days, Primas has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Primas has a market cap of $1.17 million and $2.75 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.56 or 0.00293286 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00012427 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001902 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Primas Coin Profile

Primas (PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primas is primas.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

