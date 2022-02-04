Primecoin Market Cap Tops $2.23 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0564 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $1,382.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Primecoin has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00012330 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 39,481,685 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

