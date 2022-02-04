Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,361 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Primo Water worth $5,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,974,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236,125 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Primo Water by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,285,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,978 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Primo Water by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,458,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,600,000 after acquiring an additional 842,913 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,039,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Primo Water by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,205,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,174,000 after acquiring an additional 319,141 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRMW opened at $16.34 on Friday. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $20.12. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.08.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $550.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.69 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 106,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $2,041,235.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 104,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $1,979,706.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 293,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,554,753. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

