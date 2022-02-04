Principal Millennials ETF (NYSEARCA:GENY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Principal Millennials ETF (NYSEARCA:GENY) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $51.55 and last traded at $51.86. Approximately 1,063 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 35,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.92.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.71.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Principal Millennials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Millennials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.