Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.64 Million

Brokerages predict that Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) will post sales of $6.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.50 million. Profire Energy posted sales of $5.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full-year sales of $24.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.57 million to $25.71 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $28.62 million, with estimates ranging from $21.35 million to $33.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Profire Energy.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

PFIE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Profire Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 26.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Profire Energy in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Profire Energy in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Profire Energy in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.20 on Friday. Profire Energy has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $57.73 million, a P/E ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

