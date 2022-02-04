Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 20,890 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 506,370 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,890 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 1.0% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $28,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 20.8% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 106,315 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after buying an additional 18,326 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 1.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,954,731 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,227,917,000 after acquiring an additional 238,959 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 3.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,030,588 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $169,529,000 after acquiring an additional 101,858 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners grew its stake in Comcast by 1.7% during the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 24,777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 80.3% during the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.28.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $49.09. The company had a trading volume of 684,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,163,820. The company has a market capitalization of $224.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $45.47 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

