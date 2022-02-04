Profund Advisors LLC Buys 1,957 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,188 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.7% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $21,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on COST shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.75.

Shares of COST traded down $5.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $515.86. The stock had a trading volume of 51,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $530.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $488.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

