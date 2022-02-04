Profund Advisors LLC Buys 276,042 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 337.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,778 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,042 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.5% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $74,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 276.7% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 28,905 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 282.2% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,587,000 after purchasing an additional 76,940 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 295.0% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $50,471,000 after acquiring an additional 181,955 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 396.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 15,602 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 202.9% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $240.24. The company had a trading volume of 667,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,850,176. The company has a 50 day moving average of $280.37 and a 200 day moving average of $248.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market cap of $600.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.88.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

