Profund Advisors LLC Buys 28,776 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,776 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $12,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,412 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,295. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $3.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.94. 25,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,103. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $265.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 101.09%.

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.40.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

