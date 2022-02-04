Profund Advisors LLC Buys 49,867 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 580,093 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,867 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.0% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $30,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.31.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.71. 1,036,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,742,551. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.60%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

