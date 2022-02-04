Profund Advisors LLC Buys 8,528 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 1.4% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $41,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,612,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.85 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.03. The company has a market cap of $146.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.43.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.