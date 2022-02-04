Profund Advisors LLC Buys 8,528 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 1.4% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $41,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,612,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.85 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.03. The company has a market cap of $146.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.
In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.43.
About PayPal
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
