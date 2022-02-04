Profund Advisors LLC Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 633,857 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,140 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.2% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $34,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.95. 482,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,737,662. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $231.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.15 and a one year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

