Profund Advisors LLC Has $21.45 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,267 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.7% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $21,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $28,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $56,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Argus lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.87.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.29. 129,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,827,887. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $177.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

